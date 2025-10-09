Man accused of shooting at Rockwall police after calling 911

article

The Brief A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at Rockwall police officers Monday night. Harold Eugene Jones, III, had called 911 himself, claiming two people were in his attic. Jones is being held on a $2.5M bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer.



A man is in the Rockwall County Jail after allegedly shooting at police officers Monday night.

The officers were at the scene because the suspect had called 911, the department said.

Rockwall police shooting

What we know:

Harold Eugene Jones, III, called police to the 2500 block of Wagonwheel Drive around 9:22 p.m., allegedly claiming that two people were in his attic.

According to the Rockwall Police Department, Jones, 49, was found standing outside near a vehicle when officers arrived.

Jones then shouted at an officer, the department said, before firing several shots in the officer's direction.

Jones then reportedly fled into a nearby home, which the department said he did not live in. He surrendered shortly after.

Jones was arrested and booked into the jail on a $2.5 million bond for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer. He remains booked at the time of reporting.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

What we don't know:

A mugshot for Jones has not been released.