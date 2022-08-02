Man accused of running over 2 people outside Deep Ellum bar

article

Dallas police need help finding the man they said intentionally ran over two people outside a bar in Deep Ellum.

The man got into a fight with two other people in mid-June at Off the Cuff Sports Bar near Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

Police released a photo of that man, who is accused of hitting the two other men with his SUV, then driving off in a black Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or the vehicle is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department.

Police did not say how badly the men were hurt.