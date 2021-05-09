Man accused of more than 30 thefts across North Texas arrested

article

Lake Worth police arrested a man accused of more than 30 thefts across the Metroplex, including 10 in Lake Worth.

Walter Gene Whitehead II is facing multiple charges, including narcotics charges in Parker County.

Police said they were investigating Whitehead for a year, and connected him to dozens of theft cases.

Whitehead is accused of stealing high-end electronic equipment, including smart watches, digital cameras, and tablets, from major retailers.