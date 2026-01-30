Man accused of murder after roommate found dead in Fort Worth

article

The Brief A man was found shot and killed early Friday at a Fort Worth home. Police identified the victim’s roommate as the suspect in the homicide. Investigators say it was an isolated incident and no public threat remains.



A Fort Worth man is charged with murder after his roommate was found shot to death early Friday.

Fort Worth fatal shooting

What we know:

Fort Worth police officers were called to the 2800 block of Northwest Loraine Street around 12:15 a.m. Friday for a shooting call.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds, FWPD said in a Friday release. The Fort Worth Fire Department arrived to give medical care, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found another man at the scene who was identified as Aaron Renteria, 42, of Fort Worth. He was found to be the victim's roommate, and was declared the suspect in the homicide. He is being held on a murder charge in the Fort Worth Jail at the time of publishing.

FWPD says this was an isolated incident, and there's no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was not released.

No motive was mentioned.