Mamacita's quesabirria recipe for your next fiesta

Published  May 12, 2025 12:37pm CDT
Tacos & Tequila Festival in Fort Worth this weekend

Who's ready to party in FTW this weekend? The Tacos and Tequila Festival at Panther Island Pavilion is back and Mamacita's Latin Cuisine will be featured at the festival. Chef Tony Bednar joins Good Day to show viewers how to make quesabirrias.

Ingredients:

  • 3 lbs beef chuck roast, cut into large chunks
  • 4 dried guajillo chiles, stems, and seeds removed
  • 2 dried ancho chiles, stems, and seeds removed
  • 1 medium onion, quartered
  • 4 cloves garlic, peeled
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 4 cups beef broth
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • Corn tortillas
  • Shredded cheese (Oaxaca or mozzarella)
  • Fresh cilantro, chopped
  • Diced onions
  • Lime wedges

Directions:

1. **Prepare the Chiles:** Toast the guajillo and ancho chiles until fragrant, then soak in hot water until softened.
2. **Make the Marinade:** Blend the soaked chiles with onion, garlic, cumin, cinnamon, and salt until smooth.
3. **Marinate the Beef:** Coat the beef chunks in the marinade and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
4. **Cook the Birria:** Sear the marinated beef, add beef broth, and simmer for 2-3 hours until tender.
5. **Shred the Meat:** Remove the beef, shred using forks, and strain the liquid.
6. **Assemble the Quesabirria:** Warm up your flat top grill, dip corn tortillas into birria oil, add cheese and birria meat, fold in half until golden brown.
7. **Serve and Enjoy:** Place your birria tacos on a platter, pour side of consommé, include sliced jalapeños, pico de gallo, salsa verde, a garnish of mozzarella cheese on top, and get ready to indulge in these mouthwatering Quesabirria Taco's 

