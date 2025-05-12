Mamacita's quesabirria recipe for your next fiesta
Ingredients:
- 3 lbs beef chuck roast, cut into large chunks
- 4 dried guajillo chiles, stems, and seeds removed
- 2 dried ancho chiles, stems, and seeds removed
- 1 medium onion, quartered
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 4 cups beef broth
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- Corn tortillas
- Shredded cheese (Oaxaca or mozzarella)
- Fresh cilantro, chopped
- Diced onions
- Lime wedges
Directions:
1. **Prepare the Chiles:** Toast the guajillo and ancho chiles until fragrant, then soak in hot water until softened.
2. **Make the Marinade:** Blend the soaked chiles with onion, garlic, cumin, cinnamon, and salt until smooth.
3. **Marinate the Beef:** Coat the beef chunks in the marinade and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
4. **Cook the Birria:** Sear the marinated beef, add beef broth, and simmer for 2-3 hours until tender.
5. **Shred the Meat:** Remove the beef, shred using forks, and strain the liquid.
6. **Assemble the Quesabirria:** Warm up your flat top grill, dip corn tortillas into birria oil, add cheese and birria meat, fold in half until golden brown.
7. **Serve and Enjoy:** Place your birria tacos on a platter, pour side of consommé , parable siding, include, sliced jalapeños, pico de gallo, salsa verde a garnish of a mozzarella cheese on top, and get ready to indulge in these mouthwatering Quesabirria Taco's