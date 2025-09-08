18-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at North Richland Hills indoor theme park

The Brief We're learning more details about a fight and deadly shooting that happened at a North Richland Hills indoor theme park over the weekend. A 21-year-old woman was killed, and a 23-year-old man was injured. Both victims are from Dallas. An 18-year-old man from Fort Worth was arrested and charged with murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault.



A night of fun at a North Texas indoor theme park ended with gunfire and a woman dead in the parking lot. An 18-year-old is also facing charges.

What's new:

Tychriston Reed of Fort Worth is facing charges for murder, two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child.

Those charges could change after he goes before a judge in Tarrant County.

The backstory:

The deadly shooting happened early Sunday morning at Malibu Jacks in North Richland Hills.

Police said a fight broke out inside the entertainment venue just before it closed at midnight. The fight escalated and spilled out into the parking lot, where Reed is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting two people.

DaShayla Jones, a 21-year-old woman from Dallas, died at the scene.

A second victim, a 23-year-old man from Dallas, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two off-duty North Richland Hills police officers were in the area at the time. One officer returned fire but did not hit Reed. That officer is now on routine administrative leave.

The other officer tried to help the victims, including applying a tourniquet to the male victim’s wounds before paramedics arrived.

Police said Reed was arrested in a neighboring city.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on what prompted the fight, how many people were involved, or whether the suspect and the victims knew each other.

It’s also not clear how many people were at the entertainment venue at that time of the shooting. Based on Reed’s charges, there were at least two children there.