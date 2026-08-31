Major crash on I-75 in Dallas leaves two cars overturned
DALLAS - All southbound lanes on I-75 in Dallas near Northpark Boulevard are closed due to a major crash.
Central Expressway crash
What we know:
On Aug. 31 at around 3 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle collision on I-75 and Northpark Boulevard.
Reports indicated as many as four or five vehicles were involved in the accident. Two cars were seen overturned when Sky 4 flew over the incident.
Dallas Fire-Rescue says four ambulances transported people to hospitals following the crash.
Southbound lanes on I-75 are currently closed due to the accident. Northbound lanes are open but moving slowly.
What we don't know:
Officials did not say how many people were transported to the hospital, or if there were any fatalities from the crash.
We also don't know when the southbound lanes on I-75 will reopen.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Dallas Police Department.