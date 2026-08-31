Major crash on I-75 in Dallas leaves two cars overturned

The Brief A major crash on I-75 and Northpark Boulevard caused two cars to overturn on Monday afternoon. Four ambulances transported victims to the hospital, but it's unknown how many people were hurt in the crash. All southbound lanes on I-75 are currently closed, and we don't know how long it may take to reopen the lanes.



All southbound lanes on I-75 in Dallas near Northpark Boulevard are closed due to a major crash.

Central Expressway crash

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What we know:

On Aug. 31 at around 3 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle collision on I-75 and Northpark Boulevard.

Reports indicated as many as four or five vehicles were involved in the accident. Two cars were seen overturned when Sky 4 flew over the incident.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says four ambulances transported people to hospitals following the crash.

Southbound lanes on I-75 are currently closed due to the accident. Northbound lanes are open but moving slowly.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say how many people were transported to the hospital, or if there were any fatalities from the crash.

We also don't know when the southbound lanes on I-75 will reopen.