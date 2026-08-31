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Major crash on I-75 in Dallas leaves two cars overturned

By
FOX 4
Dallas
Published August 31, 2026 5:16 PM CDT
Published August 31, 2026 5:16 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A major crash on I-75 and Northpark Boulevard caused two cars to overturn on Monday afternoon.
    • Four ambulances transported victims to the hospital, but it's unknown how many people were hurt in the crash.
    • All southbound lanes on I-75 are currently closed, and we don't know how long it may take to reopen the lanes.

DALLAS - All southbound lanes on I-75 in Dallas near Northpark Boulevard are closed due to a major crash.

Central Expressway crash

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What we know:

On Aug. 31 at around 3 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle collision on I-75 and Northpark Boulevard.

Reports indicated as many as four or five vehicles were involved in the accident. Two cars were seen overturned when Sky 4 flew over the incident.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says four ambulances transported people to hospitals following the crash.

Southbound lanes on I-75 are currently closed due to the accident. Northbound lanes are open but moving slowly.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say how many people were transported to the hospital, or if there were any fatalities from the crash.

We also don't know when the southbound lanes on I-75 will reopen.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Dallas Police Department.

DallasCrime and Public Safety