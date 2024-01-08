23-year-old charged with manslaughter for allegedly throwing gas on fire, killing North Texas teen

The Jacksboro Police Department has filed a manslaughter charge against a man they believe is responsible for a 17-year-old's death.

Police say Madison Lewis was at a gathering on Dec. 16, when 23-year-old Sebastian Lindsey threw gasoline into the fire that she was standing near.

Lewis' hair and clothing caught fire, leaving the teen with burns over 90 percent of her body. After multiple surgeries at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, she passed away on Sunday.

Investigators say Lewis was driven to the hospital, instead of having 9-1-1 called because some people at the party were worried about getting into trouble because of the presence of alcohol.

"I’m thankful for the continued prayers. I’m focused on putting my baby girl to rest," said Madison's mother Ericca Hammond in a statement on Monday.

Sebastian Lindsey (Jack County)

Lindsey was charged with manslaughter on Monday.

Online records show he is being held in the Jack County Jail without bond.