Luka Doncic Foundation continues to do good work in Dallas

The Brief The Luka Doncic Foundation still hosts events benefiting children in the Dallas area, even after the NBA star's move to Los Angeles. The foundation hosted a pizza party for Scottish Rite patients on Wednesday. A fan also ran 77 laps around the AAC on Wednesday to raise money for the foundation.



Los Angeles may be Luka Doncic’s new home, but his presence can still be felt across North Texas because of the Luka Doncic Foundation.

Luka Doncic Foundation

What we know:

The Luka Doncic Foundation was launched in December of 2024 with the goal of ensuring that youth sports are a joyful, enriching force in the lives of kids around the world.

It continues to do a lot of good work in the Dallas area.

Related article

Scottish Rite Pizza Party

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, the foundation hosted a party for patients at Scottish Rite for Children in Dallas.

"I’m happy he’s home. I’m happy he’s home today," said Raymond Garcia, a patient who was wearing one of Doncic’s old Mavericks jerseys.

Related article

"I think what he continues to pour into the city is fantastic. He could’ve just taken the foundation to go with him," said Holly Jackson, a parent.

"He has remembered his roots. He has remembered his friends. And we’re really appreciative of that," added Stephanie Brigger, Scottish Rite’s vice president of development.

77 Laps around the AAC

What they're saying:

Brian Goldsmith ran 77 laps around the American Airlines Center on Wednesday in support of the Luka Doncic Foundation.

"Even though he’s not here anymore, he’s doing great work and that’s really the point of all of this," he said.

Chopsports, which is located in the AAC’s plaza, teamed up with Goldsmith for the fundraiser, donating 77% of the proceeds from the day to the foundation.

Related article

"With his foundation still doing good work in the community still I thought it was a no-brainer to decide to fundraise," Goldsmith said.