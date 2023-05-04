Luka Doncic to pay for funerals of 8 children, security guard killed in Serbian school shooting: report

article

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will reportedly pay for the funerals of 9 people killed in a school shooting in Serbia.

A 13-year-old boy shot and killed 8 students and a security guard at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Six students and the teacher are still in the hospital, with some suffering life-threatening injuries.

The boy's mother and father has been arrested, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said that the suspect's father possessed the guns legally.

Doncic is from Slovenia, but his father Sasha is from Serbia.

"I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent children. My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy," Doncic posted on Twitter Thursday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowki reports that Doncic has committed to pay for the funeral services and grief counseling for classmates and staff through the Luka Doncic Foundation.

Doncic has been spotted in Slovenia after the Mavericks failed to make the playoffs.

Fox News contributed to this report