Man arrested after girlfriend escapes domestic assault through window in Sansom Park

Luis Zuniga mugshot, arrested by Sansom Park police

Police arrested a man accused of strangling and assaulting a woman during a domestic incident Wednesday in Sansom Park.

Officers received a call about a domestic disturbance in a neighborhood near Calloway and Waddell streets.

Responding officers discovered an injured woman had escaped from a home through a window after being assaulted by her boyfriend.

Police said the woman had been subjected to multiple days of abuse, including strangulation and other forms of assault. Her current condition is unknown.

Officers identified the suspect as Luis Zuniga and arrested him inside the residence. He was charged with assaulting a family member by impeding breath and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

No additional details about the incident have been released.

