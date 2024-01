A man is facing a murder charge for a shooting in Old East Dallas.

48-year-old Luis Munoz was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 11 for a shooting on Nov. 12.

Luis Munoz

46-year-old Renne Gonzalez died after he was shot on Wayne Street.

Police did not share any details about what led to the shooting or how Munoz was identified as the suspect.

Munoz is in the Dallas Jail where he is being held on $1,000,000 bond.