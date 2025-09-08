Lubbock bystanders rescue deputies pinned by patrol car after semi-truck collision

The Brief Two Lubbock County deputies were injured when a semi-truck hit their patrol car while they were helping a stranded driver. The deputies were pinned by the vehicle, with one left dangling from an overpass. Bystanders acted quickly to help rescue the deputies, who are all expected to be okay, though the crash remains under investigation.



Two Lubbock deputies faced harrowing moments as their courageous acts of kindness saved their lives.

The video is hard to believe as a Lubbock deputy was pinned by his unit vehicle, the only thing holding him from plummeting to his death. Moments before, strangers jumped into action.

What we know:

In an instant, a deputy’s world is turned upside down as strangers rush to save his life.

According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, this morning two deputies were outside their vehicles helping a stranded driver when a semi-truck hit one of those patrol vehicles.

The deputies were then pinned by their car. One seen dangling over the overpass.

That’s when strangers rushed into action. Running towards them with ladders while others struggled to try to pull them to safety.

The heroes were able to wrap rope around the deputy and pull him to safety.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (COURTESY: KCBD)

Local perspective:

"I heard a crash. Someone had hit that tree there and pinned those two against the wall," said Kohl Stephenson, one of the heroic strangers.

"We got a ladder and just helped out as best as we can."

Kohl Stephenson (COURTESY: KCBD)

What's next:

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office gave their thanks to everyone who helped support the deputies, also saying that the two deputies and a civilian who received minor injuries are all expected to be OK.

The sheriff’s office says the crash is under investigation. It’s not clear if that truck driver will face any charges.