Lowe’s to acquire North Texas design group in $1.3 billion deal

article

The Brief Lowe's announced a $1.325 billion deal to acquire Dallas-based Artisan Design Group. ADG specializes in flooring, cabinets, and countertops, with $1.8 billion in 2024 revenue. The deal is expected to boost Lowe's Pro business.



Lowe’s has agreed to acquire a North Texas-based design company in a $1.325 billion deal, the company announced Monday.

Lowe's buys design company for $1.3 billion

What we know:

Lowe’s entered an agreement to acquire Artisan Design Group (ADG) for $1.325 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025 and will be financed with cash on hand, according to the company.

What is ADG?

Dig deeper:

Artisan Design Group is a Dallas-based company that provides design, distribution and installation services for residential interiors, specializing in flooring, cabinets and countertops. It is considered one of the leading interior design firms in the U.S., with reported 2024 revenue of approximately $1.8 billion.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Lowe’s Pro business in the roughly $50 billion interior finishes market.

What they're saying:

"The acquisition of ADG allows us to build on our momentum with Pro planned spend and is expected to expand our total addressable market by approximately $50 billion," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s chairman, president and CEO.

"Our leading position in flooring, cabinets and countertops, combined with Lowe’s scale and category breadth, will allow us to continue on our growth trajectory while providing an even more differentiated and comprehensive offering to the builders and property managers we serve today," said Steve Margolius, ADG’s CEO.