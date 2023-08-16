Man found stabbed to death on Lower Greenville

Dallas police were called to Lower Greenville on Wednesday morning for a man who had been stabbed.

Officers were called to Greenville Avenue, just north of Ross Avenue at 5:45 a.m.

They found an adult man with stab wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the man to a nearby hospital where he died.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

Police have not announced any arrests.

DPD asks for anyone with information about the incident to give them a call.