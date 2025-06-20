Louisiana law requiring Ten Commandments in schools is unconstitutional, court rules
LOUISIANA - A federal court ruled against a Louisiana law requiring public schools and colleges in the state to display the Ten Commandments.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals called the law "plainly unconstitutional" in the ruling.
Louisiana Ten Commandments law
The law, passed by the Louisiana legislature in 2024, requires a poster or framed document with the Ten Commandments to be posted in public schools.
The law also details that the poster must be at least 11 inches by 14 inches, that text of the Ten Commandments should be the central focus of the poster and that it must be printed in a large, easily readable font.
A "context statement" about the history of the Ten Commandments and its role in American public education is also required.
Schools also must accept donated posters or use donated money to pay for them.
Law challenged in court
The law was scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2025, but a group of public school parents sued, saying the law violated the First Amendment.
In November, a U.S. District Court called the law unconstitutional and barred the state from enforcing the law.
On Friday, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that ruling.
The ruling from the three-judge panel focused much of its argument on a past Supreme Court decision.
In 1980, the Supreme Court struck down a Kentucky statute requiring that the Ten Commandments be displayed in schools.
The ruling is likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court.
Ruling's impact on Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas passed Senate Bill 10 this legislative session. The bill would set up a law that is very similar to Louisiana's.
Gov. Greg Abbott has said he plans to sign the bill into law.
Several civil liberties groups, including the ACLU of Texas, released a statement saying they plan to sue the state over Senate Bill 10 if the governor signs it into law.
