Lotto Texas jackpot largest in North America at $42.75M

Texas Lottery players, listen up, cause the largest jackpot prize in North America is up for grabs this weekend.

No winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night's Lotto Texas drawing and Grand Prizes for both multi-jurisdictional jackpot games, so the jackpot prize, estimated at $42.75 million, for the Saturday drawing is the largest lottery prize up for grabs in North America and third-largest in the world.

"Saturday night's Lotto Texas jackpot is the largest lottery prize available on the continent and can only be won by a Texas Lottery player," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. "We're hopeful that at least one player wins the biggest jackpot the game has seen in more than a decade this weekend. As excitement continues to grow during this jackpot run, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win."

Saturday's jackpot is the largest since a $97 million jackpot-winning ticket for the May 29, 2010 drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven in Dallas, and was claimed by The Bilmar Trust. The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $30 million was for the May 16, 2018 drawing when an advertised $30.25 million prize was claimed by a Houston resident, who purchased the winning ticket at MJ's All Season Food Store in Houston.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd. Since launching in 1992, the Lotto Texas jackpot has awarded $6.48 billion in prizes.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.

Ticket sales for the next Lotto Texas drawing will close at 10:02 p.m. CT on Saturday.

