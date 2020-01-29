Lorraine Birabil elected to serve as state representative for Dallas area
DALLAS - The new state representative for Dallas County District 100 is Lorraine Birabil.
Birabil will fill the seat vacated by Eric Johnson after he was elected mayor of Dallas.
She defeated businessman and fellow Democrat James Armstrong in Tuesday’s special election.
But, her current term runs only through the end of the year.
She may face a primary challenge in March. Then voters will decide on who gets a full two-year term in November.