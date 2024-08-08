Arlington woman says she was groped by stranger at Walmart self-checkout

An Arlington woman says a man groped her while she was in the self-checkout at a Walmart.

Police say the incident was reported on July 30, and they're still looking for the suspect who left the scene after it happened.

The man's accuser says he offered to help her at the self-checkout before assaulting her.

There are security cameras throughout the Walmart, and the victim says she was quick to point that out to the suspect before he ran away.

Loren Alexis says she was sexually assaulted while at a self-checkout counter at Walmart off U.S. 287 in Arlington last week.

"He smelled of alcohol, like he had just drank something," she recalled.

Alexis says she was frustrated because her credit card was not being accepted. That’s when she says a man in line behind her approached her.

"And he said, ‘Maybe I can help,’" she said.

But Alexis says, out of nowhere, the man groped her underneath her dress.

"Next thing I know, he had his hand up my thigh," she said.

Alexis says she snapped at him before hightailed it out of the store.

"It felt like he had done this before," she said.

Alexis called 911 and filed a report with Arlington PD. The department is investigating and working to find who might be responsible.

Alexis reached out to FOX 4 to share her story and says it’s a reminder to stay alert wherever you’re at.

"Be aware of who’s around you and who walks up to you," she warned. "You don’t know their intentions."

Arlington PD says no arrests have been made so far.