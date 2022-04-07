Looking for Texas bluebonnets? Check out the Bluebonnet Trails Festival this weekend in Ennis

A festival this weekend in Ennis celebrates the state flower of Texas – the bluebonnet.

There are 40 miles of bluebonnet trails in Ennis, south of Dallas.

The blooms typically peak around the third week of April.

The trails are open all month long, but the festival only happens this weekend.

It will have food, beer, wine and live music, in addition to bluebonnet trail walks.

Tickets are $5 for adults. Children under 12 are free.

Advertisement

LINK: www.bluebonnettrail.org