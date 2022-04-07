Expand / Collapse search

Looking for Texas bluebonnets? Check out the Bluebonnet Trails Festival this weekend in Ennis

Ennis
You don't have to go far to find bluebonnets for that perfect spring picture. Just head south of Dallas to Ennis. The Ellis County city is hosting its annual bluebonnet trails festival this weekend with arts and crafts, food, beer and wine and, of course, wildflower walks.

ENNIS, Texas - A festival this weekend in Ennis celebrates the state flower of Texas – the bluebonnet.

There are 40 miles of bluebonnet trails in Ennis, south of Dallas.

The blooms typically peak around the third week of April.

The trails are open all month long, but the festival only happens this weekend.

It will have food, beer, wine and live music, in addition to bluebonnet trail walks.

Tickets are $5 for adults. Children under 12 are free.

LINK: www.bluebonnettrail.org