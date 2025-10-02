Long-time Dallas Senior Corporal Officer arrested for third-degree felony theft

article

A Dallas police officer turned himself in after a warrant was out for his arrest for theft of property.

What we know:

Dallas police's own Senior Corporal, Shawn Freeman, turned himself into the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department for a warrant out of Dallas for property theft.

The theft allegedly ranges from $2,500 to $30,000, which makes it a third-degree felony.

Senior Corporal Freeman has been a member of the Dallas Police Department since December 1995 and is assigned to the North Central Patrol Division.

What's next:

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.