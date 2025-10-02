Long-time Dallas Senior Corporal Officer arrested for third-degree felony theft
article
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer turned himself in after a warrant was out for his arrest for theft of property.
What we know:
Dallas police's own Senior Corporal, Shawn Freeman, turned himself into the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department for a warrant out of Dallas for property theft.
The theft allegedly ranges from $2,500 to $30,000, which makes it a third-degree felony.
Senior Corporal Freeman has been a member of the Dallas Police Department since December 1995 and is assigned to the North Central Patrol Division.
What's next:
He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.