Londoner Dallas World Cup watch party shut down by fire marshal

The Brief The Londoner in Dallas was shut down by the Dallas County Fire Marshal during England's 4-2 win over Croatia in a World Cup match at Dallas Stadium. Video on social media shows the restaurant overrun with England supporters, and the restaurant references "mayhem" as to why it was shut down. The restaurant says it plans on reopening at 11 a.m. on Thursday.



An England vs. Croatia watch party at a popular Dallas restaurant was shut down by the fire marshal after getting out of hand.

What we know:

The Londoner Dallas posted that it has closed for the rest of the day on the order of the Dallas County Fire Marshal.

What they're saying:

"We are closed for the rest of the day, on order of the fire marshal.

Thank you to those of us who saw the mayhem that descended upon us and understand we did our very best to manage the situation. The sales are overinflated in reports and do not account for the destruction of our property and landscaping:

We are incredibly grateful for the business and have done our absolute best to manage it.

Reminder to our guests: We are in a complex of other businesses, but there are also residences in Mockingbird Station."

Dig deeper:

Videos posted on social media appear to show the restaurant overrun with England supporters.

England won 4-2 over Croatia on Wednesday in their World Cup match. England captain Harry Kane scored two goals, while Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford both chipped in a goal apiece.

The Dallas County Fire Marshal's office has yet to respond to FOX 4's request for comment.

What's next:

The Londoner Dallas says it plans on reopening at 11 a.m. on Thursday.