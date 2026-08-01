1 dead, 1 injured in southeast Fort Worth shooting

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The Brief Two people were shot and one was killed after a fight escalated to a deadly shooting, Fort Worth police said. The shooting happen just before 2:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of East Berry Street. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was located at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.



Fort Worth police said one person was killed after a fight escalated into a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called to the intersection of Miller Avenue and East Berry Street just before 2:30 a.m. for a fight call.

When they arrived, they were told of a shooting that happened in the 4100 block of East Berry Street. There officers found a man who had been shot.

First responders attempted to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said a second victim had taken a private vehicle to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. That victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not yet been released.

What you can do:

Fort Worth police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can be shared with Tarrant County Crime Stoppers online or by calling 817-469-8477.