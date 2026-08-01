1 dead, 1 injured in southeast Fort Worth shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said one person was killed after a fight escalated into a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.
What we know:
Officers were called to the intersection of Miller Avenue and East Berry Street just before 2:30 a.m. for a fight call.
When they arrived, they were told of a shooting that happened in the 4100 block of East Berry Street. There officers found a man who had been shot.
First responders attempted to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said a second victim had taken a private vehicle to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. That victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.
What we don't know:
The victim's name has not yet been released.
What you can do:
Fort Worth police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can be shared with Tarrant County Crime Stoppers online or by calling 817-469-8477.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.