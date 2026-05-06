Locomotive fire in downtown Dallas brings trains to brief halt

The Brief A locomotive caught fire in the area of downtown Dallas on Wednesday. According to Dallas Area Rapid Transit, trains were briefly halted in the area. Trains have since resumed.



Trains were briefly halted in a part of downtown Dallas on Wednesday after a a locomotive caught fire.

What we know:

According to Dallas Fire and Rescue, firefighters were called to the scene about noon near Elm and North Houston streets in the historic West End neighborhood of downtown.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) posted a message on X about 12:30 p.m. saying that passengers may experience delays because of an incident in the area of EBJ/Union Station.

Video shot from a high-rise by Alan Adkins showed smoke rising from an orange locomotive that had stopped on the tracks.

Firefighters said the blaze was extinguished just before 1 p.m.

DART said on X that all trains have resumed normal operations.

Smoke rises from a locomotive in downtown Dallas on May 6, 2026. (Alan Adkins / FOX 4)

No one was injured.

DART confirmed the train was neither a DART train nor a Trinity Railway Express train.

What we don't know:

It was not clear who owns the train that caught fire. The cause of the blaze was not released.