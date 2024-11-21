Looking for a twist on a classic Thanksgiving dish? - Lockheat Smokehouse's sweet potato souffle recipe

Sweet Potato Souffle:

Ingredients:

Sweet potato filling:

5 cups Baked/Smoked sweet potatoes. 5-6ea average size whole sweet potatoes

5 whole large eggs

1 cup White Sugar

½ cup Brown Sugar

¼ cup Lockhart Smokehouse Pork Rub

½ cup hot honey or regular honey

Salt to taste

Marshmallows

Candied Pecans:

1 Pound of Pecan Halves

1 egg white

1 cup White Sugar

1/4 cup Lockhart Smokehouse Pork Rub

Directions:

1. Smoke or roast whole sweet potatoes until tender.

2. Let cool to room temperature then scoop and place into a bowl/mixer/blender depending on your preferred consistency, be sure the vessel for mixing is large to hold without overflowing. 3. Add all other filling ingredients and mix to desired consistency.

4. Bake at 350 for 45 minutes.

5. Then add marshamallows and Pecans for the last 10-15 minutes until they become melty and golden

Candied pecans:

1. Separate the yolk from the white, be careful not to let any of the yolk into the whites or it wont work.

2. Place the white into a bowl large enough to hold all of the pecans, use a whip or fork to beat the egg until stiff peaks are achieved.

3. Add the raw pecan halves and mix until all nuts are coated well, then add the sugar and rub and mix well again.

4. Place on a greased tray(baking paper or silicone mat also work)in a even layer, not mounded.

5. Bake at 325 20-30 minutes until golden brown and aromatic. Time will vary depending on oven.