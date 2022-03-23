Local group helping with Jacksboro tornado cleanup and recovery efforts

There will be helping hands from volunteers as North Texas cleans up from Monday’s tornadoes.

The Texas Baptist Men, a local group that responds to natural disasters all over the country, is heading to Jacksboro Wednesday to help with the recovery efforts including providing cleaning supplies, laundry services and more.

Members are also teaming up with a Jacksboro pastor who lost his house but remains focused on helping others.

"Instead of talking about his house, he said, ‘Come. We’re gonna open all the doors. Stay at First Baptist Church. From there you can have a headquarters, a base to serve our community.’ That’s what he’s focused on. He’s putting his needs on the back burner. He’s putting his community first. And it’s those kind of people who rise up in these situations who are the real heroes," said John Hall, a member of the Texas Baptist Men.

Jack County Emergency Management said it is still assessing homes and businesses to get an accurate count on damage. An estimated 90 homes were destroyed by an EF-3 tornado that hit the area.

Four people had to be rescued from their homes and nine people were rushed to the hospital.

Kenneth Dunn is one of the many people whose home was destroyed. The only part of his house still covered is the laundry room where he, his wife, his 18-year-old son and his handicapped mother-in-law took shelter.

He said he used himself as a human shield as the tornado ripped through their neighborhood in Jacksboro.

Winds up to 150 miles per hour ripped the front of homes right off, tore down brick walls and launched debris into the air.

"I hovered over them in case anything came down I would be on top of them," he said. "Not much you can do but cry about it and then pick the pieces back up. It will probably hit me in a couple of days when they tear the house down."

Two Jacksboro schools were also in the twister’s path. Hundreds of students and staff huddled in concrete hallways. Parents ditched their cars in the pickup line for safety.

Oncor reportedly worked through the night to try to restore power to the homes where the electricity can be turned back on. It hopes to have the lights back on by the end of the day.

Gov. Greg Abbott also declared an emergency for Jack County and 15 others affected by the tornado outbreak to help with the recovery efforts.

