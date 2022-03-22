4 rescued from tornado-damaged homes in Bowie

A tornado flattened homes and destroyed several buildings near Bowie, in Montague County, Monday afternoon.

Storm spotters saw a large wedge tornado cross Highway 287 southeast of Bowie around 5 p.m.

The city manager in Bowie said the worst of the damage was east of the city limits.

There were also reports of "houses flattened" on Salona Highway north of Bowie, collapsed structures along Highway 101 and structure damage to homes along Brushy Road, Bishop Road and Well Service Road.

The fire chief reported property damage at the gas plant off Highway 59 just south of Bowie.

Four people were reportedly trapped in collapsed buildings, but no serious injuries were reported.

The Bowie community center was opened as an emergency shelter.

