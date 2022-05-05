Live Nation offers $25 ticket sales for over 75 concerts

article

Live Nation is offering $25 concert tickets to celebrate National Concert Week .

The entertainment company is sharing this promotion with fans from May 4-10. This year’s rate is up $5 from the last time the deal was held.

According to Live Nation, the $25 ticket includes all fees.

The promotion gives fans the opportunity to attend over 3,700 concerts in North America, the company shared.

The concerts will cover a wide variety of genres, including country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop, and even comedy shows.

There are several artists that are participating in this deal. The Backstreet Boys, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Wiz Khalifa, John Legend, Luke Bryan, Goo Goo Dolls, Swedish House Mafia, Florence + the Machine, Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire and Miranda Lambert are just a few.

The general presale began on Wednesday.

