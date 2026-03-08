Juvenile hospitalized, man dead after shooting at Southeast Dallas apartment

article

The Brief One man is dead and a juvenile is in serious condition after a disturbance led to gunfire late Saturday night in Southeast Dallas. A male shooter reportedly opened fire inside an apartment on Great Trinity Forest Way before fleeing the scene prior to police arrival. Homicide detectives are questioning witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage to determine what sparked the violence; no arrests have been made.



A shooting at a Southeast Dallas apartment complex left one man dead and a juvenile hospitalized late Saturday night, police said.

Deadly shooting in Southeast Dallas

What we know:

Dallas police and fire-rescue units were called to the 3400 block of Great Trinity Forest Way at 11:35 p.m. following reports of gunfire.

Authorities said a male suspect inside an apartment opened fire, striking two people. The shooter left the scene before officers arrived.

A juvenile was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Shortly afterward, officers were notified that a second victim, an adult male, had been taken to a hospital by private vehicle. He died shortly after arrival.

Crime scene technicians processed the area, recovering multiple shell casings both inside and outside the apartment.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Several people who were present when the shooting happened were detained for questioning, and officers are canvassing the apartment complex for potential surveillance footage.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

The identities of those involved have not been released.