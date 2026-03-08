Juvenile hospitalized, man dead after shooting at Southeast Dallas apartment
DALLAS - A shooting at a Southeast Dallas apartment complex left one man dead and a juvenile hospitalized late Saturday night, police said.
Deadly shooting in Southeast Dallas
What we know:
Dallas police and fire-rescue units were called to the 3400 block of Great Trinity Forest Way at 11:35 p.m. following reports of gunfire.
Authorities said a male suspect inside an apartment opened fire, striking two people. The shooter left the scene before officers arrived.
A juvenile was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Shortly afterward, officers were notified that a second victim, an adult male, had been taken to a hospital by private vehicle. He died shortly after arrival.
Crime scene technicians processed the area, recovering multiple shell casings both inside and outside the apartment.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Several people who were present when the shooting happened were detained for questioning, and officers are canvassing the apartment complex for potential surveillance footage.
What we don't know:
The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.
The identities of those involved have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Police officers on the scene.