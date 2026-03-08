Arlington police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 360

article

The Brief A man died early Saturday morning after being struck by a pickup truck while walking in a travel lane on the Highway 360 entrance ramp. The driver of the Ford Maverick stopped immediately and is not currently facing criminal charges; a woman walking with the victim was uninjured. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner once his family is notified.



A man was struck and killed early Saturday morning while walking along an on-ramp to Highway 360, police said.

Pedestrian killed on highway ramp

What we know:

Arlington police responded to the northbound lanes of the highway near East Avenue J at 5:09 a.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers arrived to find the man trapped underneath a small truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the man and a female passenger had been traveling northbound in a Dodge Durango before stopping their vehicle along the highway. After exiting the vehicle, the pair began walking in the lane of travel on the Highway 360 entrance ramp.

During that time, the man was struck by a 2025 Ford Maverick that was traveling northbound on the frontage road and entering the on-ramp.

The driver of the Ford Maverick stopped immediately and is cooperating with investigators. Police said the driver is not facing any criminal charges at this time. The woman, who was walking with the victim, was not injured.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man's identity once his next of kin have been notified.

What they're saying:

The Arlington Police Department urged the public to avoid walking on highways or shoulders. "Vehicles traveling at highway speeds can require significant distances to slow down or come to a complete stop," the department stated.

Officials advised that drivers who must stop on a highway should exit the roadway as soon as possible and, if it is safe to do so, remain inside their vehicle. If exiting the vehicle is necessary, individuals should do so with extreme caution in areas away from moving traffic.