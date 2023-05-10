Live Nation is selling tickets to DFW concerts for $25. Here's how to get them.
Live Nation is holding a special ‘Concert Week’ where you can save some serious cash on several shows in Dallas-Fort Worth.
From Wednesday, May 10 to Tuesday, May 16 Live Nation is letting buy tickets to select concerts across the country, including DFW for just $25.
Some of the shows include Janet Jackson's stop at Dos Equis Pavilion (June 2), Sam Smith (Sept.7), Luke Bryan (Sept. 28) and Anita Baker (Dec. 12).
Concert tickets are limited and if you aren't seeing it - it likely isn't available.
In order to get the tickets you have to go to Live Nation's website.
Live Nation owns Ticketmaster, which has been plagued with issues for a number of years - most recently involving Taylor Swift ticket purchases which has led some fans to take the company to court.
Live Nation Concert Week Shows in DFW
- 5/10 - Avatar: Dance Devil Dance Tour, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- 5/10 - KXT 91.7 Presents Future Islands, South Side Ballroom
- 5/11 - $NOT presents Get Busy Or Die North American Tour 2023, South Side Ballroom
- 5/11 - Eladio Carrion, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 5/12 - Ugly Kid Joe, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- 5/12 - OnesToWatch Presents VALLEY: Lost In Translation Tour, House of Blues Dallas
- 5/12 - An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Majestic Theatre Dallas
- 5/13 - ATREYU, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- 5/13 - BTSM Presents: The PORTALS Tour, South Side Ballroom
- 5/18 - WOLVES ON PARADE, House Of Blues
- 5/18 - Ruston Kelly - The Weakness Tour, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- 5/18 - Grandson & K.Flay Present: I Love You, I'm Trying Tour, House of Blues Dallas
- 5/18 - Rain: A Tribute To The Beatles, Will Rogers Auditorium
- 5/18 - Hippo Campus with Gus Dapperton, South Side Ballroom
- 5/18 - PBR World Finals Concert Series Presents: Easton Corbin, Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall
- 5/19 - Quinn XCII - The People's Tour, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 5/19 - PBR World Finals Concert Series Presents: Texas Hippie Coalition, Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall
- 5/20 - Exodus Music and Arts Festival 2023, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 5/20 - Leon Larregui - PRISMARAMAUSA, House of Blues Dallas
- 5/20 - MY LIFE WITH THE THRILL KILL KULT - Evil Eye Tour 87-97, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- 5/20 - PBR World Finals Concert Series Presents: Warrant, Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall
- 5/21 - Exodus Music and Arts Festival 2023, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 5/22 - Sepultura & Kreator - Klash of the Titans Tour, House of Blues Dallas
- 5/22 - Tove Lo - Dirt Femme Tour with Special Guest Slayyyter, South Side Ballroom
- 5/23 - Plini, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- 5/23 - Dermot Kennedy The Sonder Tour, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 5/24 - Charlie Puth Presents The "Charlie" Live Experience, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 5/26 - The Psychology of Serial Killers - 18+ Event, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- 5/26 - Bush Live In Concert, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 5/26 - Gimme Gimme Disco: Inspired by ABBA, Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall
- 5/27 - Two Friends, South Side Ballroom
- 5/27 - Broadway Rave - The Musical Theatre Dance Party (18+), Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall
- 6/2 - Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 6/2 - Janet Jackson: Together Again, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 6/2 - Rhett Miller, Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall
- 6/3 - anees - The Summer Camp Album Tour, House of Blues Dallas
- 6/3 - Creed Fisher, Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall
- 6/6 - Toad the Wet Sprocket, Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall
- 6/10 - DURAN DURAN: FUTURE PAST, American Airlines Center
- 6/10 - Becky Robinson: The She Gone Tour, House of Blues Dallas
- 6/11 - Ondara: The Rebirth Tour, The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues
- 6/13 - Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade The Summer of Green Tour, Music Hall At Fair Park
- 6/16 - Angela Aguilar - Piensa En Mi Tour 2023, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 6/16 - Brit Floyd: 50 Years of Dark Side, Will Rogers Auditorium
- 6/16 - Logic: The College Park Tour, South Side Ballroom
- 6/17 - Walker Hayes: Duck Buck Tour, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 6/22 - Big Time Rush: Can't Get Enough Tour, Dickies Arena
- 6/24 - Flashback Funk Fest Featuring Morris Day and the Time, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 6/24 - Dirty Heads - Island Glow, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 6/24 - PIXIES: North America '23 Plus Special Guests Franz Ferdinand, South Side Ballroom
- 6/24 - An Evening with John Cusack & Screening of Say Anything, Music Hall At Fair Park
- 6/25 - Luh Tyler, The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues
- 6/25 - Fuego, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- 6/28 - Fall Out Boy - So Much For (Tour) Dust, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 6/28 - Psycho Presents: Emperor, South Side Ballroom
- 6/29 - Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts 2023 w/ Joan Jett, Dickies Arena
- 6/29 - Matchbox Twenty, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 6/30 - Outlaw Music Festival, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 6/30 - Hot Summer Nights with TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 7/1 - Willy Chirino, House of Blues Dallas
- 7/1 - ILLENIUM, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 7/6 - Louis Tomlinson: Faith In The Future World Tour 2023, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 7/6 - Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall
- 7/7 - Summer Salt, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- 7/7 - I Love The 90's Tour, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 7/7 - Fuerza Regida - Otra Peda Tour 2023, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 7/15 - Ace Frehley, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- 7/15 - Marca MP - Brindo Tour 2023, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 7/21 - Havok & Toxic Holocaust, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- 7/22 - Nickelback: Get Rollin' Tour, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 7/23 - Sublime with Rome and Slightly Stoopid wsg Atmosphere, The Movement, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 7/25 - Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 7/26 - Jason Mraz, Music Hall At Fair Park
- 7/27 - Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 7/30 - YUNGBLUD: The World Tour, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 8/3 - Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour 23, American Airlines Center
- 8/5 - Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 8/6 - Jesse & Joy Summer Tour 2023, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 8/9 - Manchester Orchestra & Jimmy Eat World, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 8/9 - Gov't Mule's Dark Side of the Mule w/Jason Bonham, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 8/9 - Porter, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- 8/11 - Foreigner - The Historic Farewell Tour, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 8/12 - Mudvayne: The Psychotherapy Sessions, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 8/13 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue And Ziggy Marley, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 8/15 - The Smashing Pumpkins: The World Is A Vampire Tour, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 8/19 - Sam Hunt: Summer On The Outskirts Tour, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 8/19 - Fugitive At South Side Ballroom, South Side Ballroom
- 8/21 - Beck & Phoenix: Summer Odyssey, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 8/23 - Counting Crows: Banshee Season Tour with Dashboard Confessional, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 8/24 - Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper: Freaks on Parade 2023 Tour, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 8/24 - LL COOL J: The F.O.R.C.E. Live, Dickies Arena
- 8/26 - KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 8/31 - An Evening With Black Flag, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- 8/31 - The Gang's All Here Tour With Skid Row And Buckcherry, House of Blues Dallas
- 8/31 - Led Zeppelin 2, Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall
- 9/1 - Lionel Richie And Earth, Wind & Fire - Sing A Song All Night Long, American Airlines Center
- 9/3 - The Bald Brothers Tour feat Tony Baker & KevOnStage, Majestic Theatre Dallas
- 9/6 - Pentatonix - The World Tour with special guest Lauren Alaina, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 9/7 - Sam Smith: GLORIA the tour, Dickies Arena
- 9/9 - Magic City Hippies, Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall
- 9/10 - The 5 Seconds Of Summer Show, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 9/14 - KXT 91.7 Presents First Aid Kit with Courtney Marie Andrews, House of Blues Dallas
- 9/22 - 3 Doors Down - Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 9/28 - Luke Bryan: Country On Tour 2023, Dos Equis Pavilion
- 9/30 - The Aces - I've Loved You For So Long World Tour, House of Blues Dallas
- 9/30 - Tash Sultana: North American Tour 2023, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 10/6 - Måneskin - RUSH! World Tour, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 10/14 - Ne Obliviscaris, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- 10/27 - Kathleen Madigan: Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos Tour, Will Rogers Auditorium
- 10/28 - Alejandro Fernández: AMOR Y PATRIA US TOUR, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 11/11 - Edén Muñoz - Consejos Gratis 2023, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 12/17 - Anita Baker - The Songstress, American Airlines Center