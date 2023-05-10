Live Nation is selling tickets to DFW concerts for $25. Here's how to get them.

Live Nation is holding a special ‘Concert Week’ where you can save some serious cash on several shows in Dallas-Fort Worth.

From Wednesday, May 10 to Tuesday, May 16 Live Nation is letting buy tickets to select concerts across the country, including DFW for just $25.

Some of the shows include Janet Jackson's stop at Dos Equis Pavilion (June 2), Sam Smith (Sept.7), Luke Bryan (Sept. 28) and Anita Baker (Dec. 12).

Concert tickets are limited and if you aren't seeing it - it likely isn't available.

In order to get the tickets you have to go to Live Nation's website.

Live Nation owns Ticketmaster, which has been plagued with issues for a number of years - most recently involving Taylor Swift ticket purchases which has led some fans to take the company to court.

Live Nation Concert Week Shows in DFW