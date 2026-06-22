LIVE: Argentina vs. Austria updates from Dallas Stadium as Messi eyes goal history

The Brief Dallas Stadium will host the Argentina vs. Austria World Cup game at noon. Soccer superstar Lionel Messi could claim the record for the most goals in men's World Cup history with just one goal during today's match. Storms on Monday morning could impact fans traveling to the stadium.



One of the world's most popular athletes takes the pitch at Dallas Stadium in North Texas today as Lionel Messi and Argentina face Austria in the FIFA World Cup.

Thousands of Argentina fans, known for their passionate banderazos pre-match rallies, are waiting to see the defending champions in action. It is expected to be an action-packed day with a historic milestone within reach for Argentina's captain.

Following a spectacular hat trick in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria in the opening match, Messi sits tied with Germany's Miroslav Klose for the most goals in men's World Cup history at 16. With just one goal today, Messi could claim sole possession of the all-time record.

The match kicks off at noon, but stadium fan zones and Texas Live open at 9 a.m.

WATCH: Argentina vs Austria at Dallas Stadium

LIVE UPDATES: Argentina vs. Austria at Dallas Stadium

Argentina Takeover

There is A LOT of blue inside Dallas Stadium.







The crowd at the Dallas FIFA Fan Fest watch party also seemed to be packed with excited Argentina fans.

Robodog spotted at Argentina vs. Austria match

Pre-match entertainment hits different in 2026. This robodog is putting on a full show, doing tricks for fans outside Texas Live! and Dallas Stadium before kickoff.







Messi fans hoping to witness history

One of the biggest names in soccer is in North Texas on Monday. Lionel Messi will play for his native Argentina when they meet Austria at Dallas Stadium

Messi has already showed off his skills during the world’s biggest sports tournament. He pulled a hat-trick during Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria. That tied Messi with Germany’s Miroslave Klose for the most goals in men’s World Cup history at 16.

Just one goal today means Messi will likely claim sole possession of the all-time record.

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Austria bus leaves Dallas

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The Austrian team left the W Hotel in Dallas to head to Dallas Stadium.

Today's match kicks off at noon.

Argentina heads to Dallas Stadium

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Lionel Messi and his team are leaving their hotel and heading to Dallas Stadium.







Bold Prediction

Absolute scenes at the parade! This Austrian supporter is calling a bold 3-2 victory over Argentina today. Do they have what it takes to pull off the shock of the tournament?







Staying Hydrated

The Texas heat is no joke, but Austrian fans are finding their own ways to stay cool outside Dallas Stadium!







Austrian fans march to Dallas Stadium

Red and white shirts have officially taken over the streets of North Texas! Hundreds of Austrian fans are marching in full voice toward Dallas Stadium, completely unfazed by the defending champions.







Thousands of Argentina fans in DFW

Thousands of Argentina fans have arrived in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to watch the defending World Cup champions in action today. Ahead of the highly anticipated match against Austria, supporters have transformed local plazas into vibrant, flag-waving celebrations!

Pre-match fan zones and nearby Texas Live entertainment venues are scheduled to open at 9 a.m., offering live music, food and interactive rallies.

Fans heading to Dallas Stadium should plan for heavy crowds and check local event guidelines before the noon kickoff.

Austria fans sing and chant ahead of match







Austrian supporters are matching the energy of the defending World Cup champions outside Dallas Stadium, filling the plazas with traditional chants ahead of Monday’s high-stakes Group J matchup.

Transportation to Dallas Stadium

Many fans will have to rely on public transportation to get in and out of Arlington today. Because Arlington does not operate a traditional mass transit system, regional officials have established a dedicated match-day shuttle network to handle the World Cup crowds.

Soccer fans can take the Trinity Railway Express commuter line from Victory Station in downtown Dallas or Central Station in downtown Fort Worth. Trains will drop passengers off at the CentrePort/DFW Airport Station, where a fleet of 125 charter buses will transport passengers directly to the stadium district.

Transit officials note that the shuttle buses are free for anyone holding a valid match ticket, but commuters should expect total travel times from the downtown stations to average about 1.5 hours.

Dallas Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 a.m. Monday for several North Texas counties, bringing threats of 75 mph winds, quarter-size hail and localized flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Fans planning outdoor activities or tailgating ahead of Monday's match in Dallas-Fort Worth should monitor changing conditions and prepare to seek shelter if warnings are issued.

Following Monday afternoon's storms and a heat index up to 106 degrees, an active weather pattern will maintain heavy rain and flood risks across the Metroplex through Thursday.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 matches for Monday, June 22







Argentina vs Austria – Group J

12:00 p.m. CT

Dallas Stadium

Network: FOX

France vs Iraq – Group I

4:00 p.m. CT

Philadelphia Stadium

Network: FOX

Norway vs Senegal – Group I

7:00 p.m. CT

New York/New Jersey Stadium

Network: FOX

Jordan vs Algeria – Group J

10:00 p.m. CT

San Francisco Bay Stadium

Network: FS1

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