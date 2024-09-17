Little Elm shooting suspect in custody, police say

article

Little Elm police have a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting at a convenience store on Monday afternoon.

Police arrested a suspect in the 1400 block of Canary Drive in connection to the shooting.

Officers are expected to be in the area for an extended period of time.

The incident started around 5 p.m. at the EZ Mart near the intersection of Hwy 380 and Paloma Creek.

Two suspects chased another male from the location to an area on Flamingo Drive, shooting at him while they chased him.

Little Elm suspect shooting

Little Elm Police released a photo of the man wanted in connection to the incident.

Police have not said if the suspect they have in custody was the same person from the photo.

A house in the area of the shooting was struck by gunfire and Denton ISD locked down Braswell High School after regular classes had been dismissed.

An open house and the football game between Cheek and Rodriguez Middle Schools were postponed on Monday night.