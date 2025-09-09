Suspect in deadly Little Elm shooting turns himself in to police
LITTLE ELM, Texas - A man turned himself in to police hours after a deadly shooting Monday night in Little Elm.
Little Elm Fatal Shooting (Terry Van Sickle)
What we know:
Police officers were called to a shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Okeefe Drive, located in the Paloma Creek neighborhood. They found a victim with gunshot wounds who was transported to a nearby hospital, where they later died.
The suspect fled before police arrived but turned himself in about three hours later.
What we don't know:
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released information on what led to the shooting or the relationship between the victim and suspect.
The Source: Information in this headline comes from the Little Elm Police Department.