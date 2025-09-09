Suspect in deadly Little Elm shooting turns himself in to police

The Brief Police were called to a deadly shooting on Okeefe Drive in Little Elm, where they found a victim with gunshot wounds who later died at a hospital. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but turned himself in to police about three hours after the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.



A man turned himself in to police hours after a deadly shooting Monday night in Little Elm.

What we know:

Police officers were called to a shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Okeefe Drive, located in the Paloma Creek neighborhood. They found a victim with gunshot wounds who was transported to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

The suspect fled before police arrived but turned himself in about three hours later.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released information on what led to the shooting or the relationship between the victim and suspect.