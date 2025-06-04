Little Elm police remove snake from fire department's recliner
LITTLE ELM, Texas - Little Elm firefighters got some help from their friends at the police department after finding a snake inside a station recliner.
The Snake Situation
What we know:
The Little Elm Police Department said its officers were called to one of the city’s fire stations on Tuesday to remove what they thought was a venomous cottonmouth snake.
The creature had slithered up into a reclining chair while the firefighters were asleep.
It was safely removed and discovered to be a harmless water snake.
What they're saying:
"Snake’s out. Firefighters are safe. Chairs may never recover," the Little Elm Police Department said on Facebook. "Turns out our venomous villain was just… dramatic. The "cottonmouth" in the recliner? Actually a plain-bellied water snake. Still uninvited. Still not paying rent."
"We’s like to extend a formal thank you to the Little Elm Police Department for their recent wildlife removal services, specifically for bravely identifying and removing a water snake from one of our recliners," the Little Elm Fire Department responded. "Our recliners have since filed a formal complaint and are undergoing emotional support reupholstery."
The fire department also invited police to return at any time "preferably when there’s actual danger and not just a rogue spaghetti noodle."
Snake Safety Tips
What you can do:
Police encouraged anyone dealing with their own snake situation to stay calm, keep their distance, and call a professional, such as animal control or a licensed wildlife removal service.
The Source: The information in this story was shared on the Little Elm Police Department and the Little Elm Fire Department's Facebook pages.