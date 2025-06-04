Expand / Collapse search

Little Elm police remove snake from fire department's recliner

By
Published  June 4, 2025 11:54am CDT
The Brief

    • Little Elm police were called in to remove an uninvited guest that had slithered into the fire station.
    • The snake was initially believed to be a venomous cottonmouth. It turned out to be a harmless water snake that decided to hide out in the firefighters' recliner.
    • Police and firefighters are safe. The snake was not harmed. But the recliner has seen better days.

LITTLE ELM, Texas - Little Elm firefighters got some help from their friends at the police department after finding a snake inside a station recliner.

The Snake Situation

What we know:

The Little Elm Police Department said its officers were called to one of the city’s fire stations on Tuesday to remove what they thought was a venomous cottonmouth snake.

The creature had slithered up into a reclining chair while the firefighters were asleep.

It was safely removed and discovered to be a harmless water snake.

What they're saying:

"Snake’s out. Firefighters are safe. Chairs may never recover," the Little Elm Police Department said on Facebook. "Turns out our venomous villain was just… dramatic. The "cottonmouth" in the recliner? Actually a plain-bellied water snake. Still uninvited. Still not paying rent."

"We’s like to extend a formal thank you to the Little Elm Police Department for their recent wildlife removal services, specifically for bravely identifying and removing a water snake from one of our recliners," the Little Elm Fire Department responded. "Our recliners have since filed a formal complaint and are undergoing emotional support reupholstery."

The fire department also invited police to return at any time "preferably when there’s actual danger and not just a rogue spaghetti noodle."

Snake Safety Tips

What you can do:

Police encouraged anyone dealing with their own snake situation to stay calm, keep their distance, and call a professional, such as animal control or a licensed wildlife removal service.

The Source: The information in this story was shared on the Little Elm Police Department and the Little Elm Fire Department's Facebook pages.

