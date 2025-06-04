Little Elm police remove snake from fire department's recliner

article

The Brief Little Elm police were called in to remove an uninvited guest that had slithered into the fire station. The snake was initially believed to be a venomous cottonmouth. It turned out to be a harmless water snake that decided to hide out in the firefighters' recliner. Police and firefighters are safe. The snake was not harmed. But the recliner has seen better days.



Little Elm firefighters got some help from their friends at the police department after finding a snake inside a station recliner.

The Snake Situation

What we know:

The Little Elm Police Department said its officers were called to one of the city’s fire stations on Tuesday to remove what they thought was a venomous cottonmouth snake.

The creature had slithered up into a reclining chair while the firefighters were asleep.

It was safely removed and discovered to be a harmless water snake.

What they're saying:

"Snake’s out. Firefighters are safe. Chairs may never recover," the Little Elm Police Department said on Facebook. "Turns out our venomous villain was just… dramatic. The "cottonmouth" in the recliner? Actually a plain-bellied water snake. Still uninvited. Still not paying rent."

"We’s like to extend a formal thank you to the Little Elm Police Department for their recent wildlife removal services, specifically for bravely identifying and removing a water snake from one of our recliners," the Little Elm Fire Department responded. "Our recliners have since filed a formal complaint and are undergoing emotional support reupholstery."

The fire department also invited police to return at any time "preferably when there’s actual danger and not just a rogue spaghetti noodle."

Snake Safety Tips

What you can do:

Police encouraged anyone dealing with their own snake situation to stay calm, keep their distance, and call a professional, such as animal control or a licensed wildlife removal service.