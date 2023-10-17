Little Elm man has arm amputated after hit-and-run crash but keeps positive outlook

Little Elm police are still looking for the driver who hit a car, injuring a man, before fleeing the scene.

The crash last month left the other driver seriously injured. He has spent weeks in the hospital, and his arm had to be amputated. But he finally went home on Monday.

It was a welcome home surprise celebration for Daniel Oquendo. The 22-year-old is full of joy, even after losing his left arm following a hit-and-run car crash.

On Sept. 15, Oquendo was driving alone along FM 423 around 8:50 p.m.

Little Elm police say a dark-colored sedan crashed into Oquendo’s 2013 Nissan Versa.

The Nissan flipped into a guard rail. Oquendo was driving with his arm slightly hanging out the driver’s side window.

"I thought I put my arm back inside. But with all the flips, I don’t know. I guess it kind of got out again," he said.

Oquendo’s arm was crushed underneath his vehicle until help arrived.

"They lifted the car up, and I got my arm out of the car," he said.

There was hope Oquendo’s arm would be saved during a month-long hospital stay. Unfortunately, it was not. Still, he’s at peace.

"God is good. He’s going turn things around no matter what, as long as you have faith."

Oquendo says he forgives the hit-and-run driver.

"I think living at peace is a lot better," he said.

Prior to the crash, Oquendo was a personal trainer. He plans to continue in that field. But for now, he’s recovering and living in the moment.

"I feel like we don’t appreciate the day of, the moment of. This second right now, we don’t appreciate it," he said.

Tuesday evening, Oquendo’s family organized a parade of family and friends to share love.

Oquendo knows life will never be the same, but he says that’s okay.

"Like I said, it’s a blessing from God," he said. "And some people might think this is a tragedy. I think it’s a blessing in disguise."

Little Elm police have not identified the make or model of the suspect’s dark-colored sedan.