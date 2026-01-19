5 arrested after crowd assaults Dallas officers at crash scene: police

article

The Brief Dallas police were investigating a crash in the 500 block of North Zang Boulevard early Sunday when a gathered crowd began interfering with the investigation and assaulting officers. Five individuals were taken into custody on various charges, including assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. Despite the reported physical interference and assaults, the department confirmed that no officers were injured during the encounter.



Five people were arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly assaulting police officers and interfering with a crash investigation in central Oak Cliff.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to an "assist officer" call in the 500 block of North Zang Boulevard just after midnight Sunday. According to investigators, a crowd gathered while officers were working a crash scene and began interfering with the investigation.

The situation escalated as members of the crowd reportedly assaulted officers. No police injuries were reported, but several people were taken into custody.

Dig deeper:

The following individuals were arrested:

Jaqueline Ramirez Reyes, 26: Charged with assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony.

Joel Huerta, 36: Charged with possession of a controlled substance (under 1 gram), a state jail felony, and interference with public duties.

Carlos Nolasco, 21: Charged with resisting arrest and interference with public duties.

Jennifer Hernandez, 23, and Yadira Saldago, 28: Arrested for public intoxication and outstanding warrants.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing, and it remains unclear how many people were involved in the initial crash that led to the police response.