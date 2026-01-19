Northern Lights could be seen in Texas tonight

The Brief A G4-level geomagnetic storm is impacting Earth, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. A blast of charged particles from the Sun, called a coronal mass ejection (CME) is causing the storm. Storms of this level can cause auroras to be seen as far south as Alabama, according to the SWPC.



A powerful geomagnetic storm impacting Earth could cause the Northern Lights to be seen much farther south than normal Monday night.

What we know:

According to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, a blast of charged particles from the Sun, called a coronal mass ejection (CME), is behind the G4-level or "Severe" storm. This is the second-highest level on the agency’s storm-rating scale.

The G4 storm is also accompanied by an S4-level solar radiation storm. The last time this type of storm was observed was in October 2003, according to the SWPC.

Northern Lights in Lone Oak, TX via Lisa Leder

Dig deeper:

At this level, SWPC said, widespread voltage control problems can occur with power systems. Spacecraft can experience tracking problems and satellite navigation can be degraded for hours.

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, can be seen as far south as Alabama during this type of storm, according to the SWPC. This means that, while they will likely be faint, the best chance for viewing the lights in Texas will be across northern parts of the state.