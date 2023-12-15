Arlington's Lights at Interlochen opens Friday with hundreds of decorated homes

A drive-thru holiday tradition in Arlington kicks off Friday. The Lights at Interlochen has brought joy to people in North Texas for nearly five decades.

This is the 48th year homeowners in Arlington’s Interlochen neighborhood have gone all out with their Christmas lights.

Image 1 of 11 ▼

More than 200 homes in the neighborhood are decorated with everything from twinkling lights to inflatables and light projections. Every family chooses their own theme.

This year, many are going for high-tech light displays with LED lights and synchronized music.

"We’ve got a lot of new energy with a lot of new people moving into the neighborhood who experienced the same thing you did as a kid and now they want to give it to other people," said Ralph Sobel, the neighborhood’s HOA president.

Featured article

Neighbor Chad Bates said the Interlochen lights have a special meaning for him and his wife.

"Our second date was going through Interlochen 43 years ago," he said. "We went through two times that night. I’ll never forget that. Now we relive that every single Christmas while sharing that same Christmas cheer with other families and other children."

Bates said it takes several days and a few extra hands to get his display up and running. But he thinks it’s all worth it.

Interlochen 2023 starts Friday and runs through Christmas night.

The lights are officially on every night from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., but many people leave their lights on until midnight, Sobel said.

"It’s usually best to get here early on a weeknight. You’ll get through the line much quicker than if you come at 8:30 p.m. on a Saturday," he said.

There are signs to help direct traffic through the neighborhood, as well as special lanes for residents and emergency vehicles to get in and out.

"The most important thing, it was free 48 years ago. It’s still absolutely free today. So, it’s a wonderful family event during the holiday season," Sobel said.