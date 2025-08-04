Lightning strike causes fire at Waxahachie home

article

The Waxahachie Fire Department says a lightning strike around 6:30 a.m. caused a house fire in the 1500 block of Pierce Street.

Lightning causes fire in Waxahachie

What we know:

Fire officials say all Waxahachie Fire and Rescue units responded to the fire.

The roof was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, but the fire was "knocked down", officials say.

Two adults who lived in the home were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

Crews are still on the scene.