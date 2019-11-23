Lighting ceremony held for 50-foot Christmas tree in Fort Worth's Sundance Square

article

Downtown Fort Worth is now merry and bright after the 50-foot Christmas tree in Sundance Square was lit up Saturday with help from the international 'Kids Who Care' Theater Company.

The fir tree traveled all the way from Michigan to dazzle Fort Worth visitors.

It is sitting in a winter wonderland, with a spot for visits to see Santa Claus and for families to take photos.

PREVIOUS STORY: 50-foot Christmas tree goes up in Fort Worth's in Sundance Square

There will be a variety of holiday events throughout the season, including Christmas favorites at Bass Performance Hall, the Jubilee Theater, and Circle Theater.

Fort Worth will hold the 37th annual Parade of Lights Sunday at 6 p.m.

The theme is “sounds of the season.”