50-foot Christmas tree goes up in Fort Worth's in Sundance Square

The Sundance Square Christmas Tree arrived in Fort Worth Monday morning.

Crews hoisted the 50-foot fir tree into place just before 9 a.m. and will spend the day decorating it and covering it with about 50,000 LED lights.

“Everything’s a little bit big. We’ve got a Christmas tree stand over there that weighs over 3,000 pounds and a tree that weighs somewhere between 8,000 and 9,000. We’ll be hoisting the tree, doing some trimming and some straightening and turning just like you do in your home living room,” said Sundance Square CEO Johnny Campbell.

The annual tree lighting ceremony is set to take place this Saturday. The events kick off at 6 p.m. and are free to the public.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance in his magical sleigh.

Advertisement

“To me, it’s one of the greatest times of the year because the Christmas tree kind of kicks off the holiday season in total. And you can see everyone in the office buildings and elsewhere with a smile on their face and a little bit of a change in mood and attitude. So we think it’s the marker of the beginning of the season,” Campbell said.