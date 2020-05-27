Library in South Texas posts welcoming video following reopening

The public library in the southern Texas city of Seguin opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, May 26, after several weeks of being closed as a measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The library posted this welcoming video on their Facebook and TikTok pages on Tuesday, writing: “Thank you for your continued patronage! We have missed our loyal customers. Our library doors reopen today at 10 am. We can’t wait to see you all again.”

The library is opening its first floor “with limited service,” it said on Facebook.

On May 18, Texas Gov Greg Abbott issued an executive order announcing the second phase of reopening across the state.

