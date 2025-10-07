Lewisville SWAT standoff suspect charged in woman's murder

The Brief The suspect in last week's Lewisville SWAT standoff, Ilan Javun Carroll, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault of an officer. The deceased victim found in the motel room has been identified as 40-year-old Endia Denise Middleton. Police have not yet released details on the relationship between the suspect and the victim, nor how the suspect sustained his injuries.



Lewisville police have identified the people involved in last week’s SWAT standoff at an extended stay motel.

What's new:

The suspect in the case is 32-year-old Ilan Javun Carroll.

He’s charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer.

No mugshot has been released for Carroll because he is still in the hospital being treated for his injuries.

The woman who was found dead inside the motel room where Carroll was barricaded has been identified as 40-year-old Endia Denise Middleton.

Officer-involved shooting in Lewisville

The backstory:

Lewisville police responded to multiple 911 calls around 3 a.m. at the Budget Suites off South State Highway 121 near Corporate Drive this past Thursday.

When the officers arrived at the scene, the suspect walked outside of a room in the L Building and began firing at them. Officers initially did not return fire and sought cover, according to police.

The suspect went back inside, prompting police to call for SWAT and armored vehicles.

When the specialized units arrived, the suspect exited again and fired additional rounds at officers. Thankfully, no officers were hurt.

After a long standoff, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Officers then found a woman dead inside the room from multiple gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

Police still haven’t released details on whether Carroll was shot by officers who were returning fire or by a self-inflicted gunshot. They haven’t disclosed the severity of his injuries.

No details about the relationship between Carroll and Middleton were released.