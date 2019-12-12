Lewisville police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run on I-35 frontage road

article

Police are working to find a man who fled the scene of a deadly crash on the I-35 frontage road in Lewisville Wednesday night.

The driver involved, whose name is not being released at this time, was behind the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe at 9:30 p.m., when an officer tried to pull him over for a traffic violation.

The driver fled, and the officer did not pursue because it was only a traffic stop.

A short time later, another officer saw a crash scene at I-35E southbound frontage road and E. Round Grove Road.

The Tahoe had crashed into a Kia as the driver of the Kia tried to make a left turn.

CPR was done on the driver of the Kia by officers and paramedics, but he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The victim has been identified as Subash Saha.

The driver of the Tahoe fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to detain another person who was in the Tahoe.

Investigators believe they have identified the driver of the Tahoe, but have not released his name or picture to “preserve the integrity of line-ups” for witnesses.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 972-219-8477.