Lewisville Police search for suspect after teen injured in hit-and-run

The Brief Lewisville Police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that injured a teen in an alley on Sunday evening. It happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of College Parkway. Witnesses reported hearing a noise then seeing the teen lying in the alley.



Lewisville Police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a 17-year-old in an alleyway on Sunday around 6:15 p.m.

Child injured in hit-and-run

What we know:

Officers were called to the 1200 block of College Parkway after witnesses reported hearing a noise and then seeing the teen lying in the alley. The teen was taken to a local medical center with injuries.

The suspect vehicle was possibly a truck that was heading westbound in the alleyway between College Pkwy. and Grove Dr.

Lewisville officers are looking to identify the pickup, driver and any occupants. Anyone with video footage or still images that may help in identifying the suspect vehicle is encouraged to come forward.

What we don't know:

Lewisville Police have not released any information about the teen, including their current health status. Family members told FOX 4 News the victim's age.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Officer Lopez by phone at 972.219.2847 or by email at LLOPEZ@cityoflewisville.com. To anonymously report a tip, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1.800.388.TIPS (8477) or visit dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.