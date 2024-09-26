Lewisville police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

article

Lewisville police are looking for a person they say hit and killed a man earlier this month.

Police say the man's body was found in the area of 400 E SH 121 Business, near S Mill Street shortly before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17.

Investigators are looking for a light-colored truck that was seen in the area around 4:30 a.m.

Police say there may be damage to the front left or center of the truck.

Lewisville investigators say they have exhausted all leads.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 214-763-5507 or email jslye@cityoflewisville.com.