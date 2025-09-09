Lewisville Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

article

The Lewisville Police Department is hoping the public can help identify an armed robbery suspect.

Lewisville Armed Robbery Suspect

What we know:

The suspect is a Hispanic male that could be between 16 and 22 years old. He was last seen wearing a black and red hoodie, gray shorts with a black stripe and white graphics, black shoes, and a black and red skull graphic face mask.

According to police, the suspect frequently travels the area of South State Highway 121 Business and Corporate Dr.

He uses what appears to be a firearm during the crimes.

What we don't know:

Police did not give specifics on how many armed robberies are being connected to him, or where they happened.

What you can do:

He is considered armed and dangerous. Police say not to confront this person if you see them. You are asked to call 011 immediately if you see him.

If you have any information about this person, you're asked to contact Detective Kelly by calling him at 972-219-3661 or email kkelly@cityoflewisville.com.

You can also contact Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477).