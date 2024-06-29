Pedestrian hit and killed by truck backing out of Lewisville McDonald's parking spot

article

A man was struck and killed by a truck in the parking lot of a Lewisville McDonald's on Saturday morning.

Lewisville police say the incident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the restaurant on Main Street, not far from I-35E.

Police say a red Toyota truck was backing out of a parking spot when it suddenly accelerated quickly, hitting a man who was walking out of the restaurant.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewisville police say they are investigating if the driver had a possible medical incident causing the sudden acceleration.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

