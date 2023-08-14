Lewisville Lake Park swim beach closed following drownings

article

Lewisville Lake Park is closing its swim beach after two recent drownings.

Park officials said a receding shoreline and lower lake levels have made swimming at the lake dangerous.

Last Sunday, 45-year-old Chianti Reed drowned while at the beach. Family members said he was a great swimmer but went underwater and never resurfaced.

Then on Wednesday, divers recovered the body of a 17-year-old who drowned in the same area.

The city has placed warning signs in the closed areas. Visitors are urged to follow them for their own safety.

"Visitors to all North Texas lakes need to be aware of the hazards caused by lowered lake levels that impact shorelines. Areas that previously were safe for walking along the shoreline, wading, and swimming might not be safe at this time," park officials said in a news release.

The beach will stay closed until the park and safety personnel can figure out a long-term solution.